The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man, his ex-wife killed in murder-suicide in Geneva, authorities say

Police haven’t identified the people who died in the incident, but they said a man shot is ex-wife before turning the gun on himself outside their home.

By  Daily Herald/Sun-Times Staff
   
SHARE Man, his ex-wife killed in murder-suicide in Geneva, authorities say
Screenshot_2023_06_15_at_7.37.29_PM.png

An aerial view of the scene where two people were killed Wednesday in an apparent domestic murder-suicide in Geneva.

ABC7 Chicago

Two people were killed Wednesday in an apparent domestic murder-suicide in Geneva that involved a man and his ex-wife, authorities said.

Geneva Deputy Chief Matt Dean confirmed that two people died in a domestic dispute on Pebble Beach Court. 

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell said a man shot his ex-wife before then turning the gun on himself. The man later died at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Russell said.

Authorities were not releasing the identities of the people involved. Police said a gun was recovered from the scene; it was unclear what type.

Police said they got a panicked 911 call from inside the house just before 5:30 p.m., saying there had been gunshots, ABC 7 Chicago reported. The officers found the woman dead.

Read the full story at dailyherald.com.

Next Up In Crime
Live WWII-era rocket discovered in Antioch-area yard
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of teen in Forest Glen
2 shot on I-290 on West Side
Fired CTA worker pleads not guilty to murder in homeless man’s death
Morgue manager at Harvard Medical School sold stolen body parts, prosecutors say
Grand jury indicts Daniel Penny in chokehold death of New York City subway rider Jordan Neely
The Latest
35942756106_ceb11ba73d_o_1_.jpg
News
AmeriCorps grants $2.2 million to Chicago, downstate Illinois groups for public health programs
The AmeriCorps grants aim to improve public health, food and educational services for students and seniors.
By Lynn Sweet
 
merlin_106434494.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Las 77 piscinas públicas de Chicago abrirán el 23 de junio
Las piscinas, 50 al aire libre y 27 interiores, abrirán al menos cinco días a la semana.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Jenifer Hudson performs during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ORG XMIT: DCSW170
La Voz Chicago
La Casa Blanca celebra el nuevo día feriado conocido como Juneteenth
El 19 de junio de 1865, cuando los soldados de la Unión les dijeron a los afroamericanos esclavizados en Galveston, Texas, la noticia de su libertad.
By Associated Press
 
Crime scene tape.
La Voz Chicago
Joven herido de bala toma autobús de la CTA al hospital
El adolescente estaba entre las cuatro personas heridas en un ataque esa tarde en la caseta de una estación de la CTA.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Businessman James Weiss was found guilty Thursday of bribing two state lawmakers.
USA vs. James Weiss
Businessman James Weiss guilty of bribing 2 state lawmakers, lying to the FBI
The verdict is the second in less than two months to address separate bribery schemes inside the Illinois Capitol. Weiss is a son-in-law of former Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios.
By Jon Seidel
 