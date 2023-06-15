Man, his ex-wife killed in murder-suicide in Geneva, authorities say

Two people were killed Wednesday in an apparent domestic murder-suicide in Geneva that involved a man and his ex-wife, authorities said.

Geneva Deputy Chief Matt Dean confirmed that two people died in a domestic dispute on Pebble Beach Court.

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell said a man shot his ex-wife before then turning the gun on himself. The man later died at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Russell said.

Authorities were not releasing the identities of the people involved. Police said a gun was recovered from the scene; it was unclear what type.

Police said they got a panicked 911 call from inside the house just before 5:30 p.m., saying there had been gunshots, ABC 7 Chicago reported. The officers found the woman dead.

Read the full story at dailyherald.com.

