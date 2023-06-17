The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Crime Auburn Gresham News

Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

He was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 1600 block of West 80th Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
An evidence marker.

A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Sun-Times stock photo

A man was fatally shot early Saturday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

Police responded to a call of a person shot about midnight in the 1600 block of West 80th Street when they found a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Chicago police.

Witnesses at the scene told police they heard shots fired and saw the man fall to the ground, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
5 wounded in overnight shooting near Lincoln Park Zoo
Juvenile driving stolen car causes fatal crash on West Side: police
Man dies after found shot on sidewalk in Garfield Park
Man fatally shot in car in Belmont Cragin
Springfield man on Senate floor during Capitol breach sentenced to 14 months
CPS gym teacher accused of sexually abusing elementary school students: prosecutors
The Latest
A person jogs around 1900 North Stockton Drive in the Lincoln Park neighborhood hours after a shooting early Saturday morning, June 17, 2023. The shooting was preceded by an argument around 4:40 a.m., according to Chicago police. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Crime
5 wounded in overnight shooting near Lincoln Park Zoo
A group of people were gathered outside near the 1900 block of North Stockton Drive when an argument broke out before someone pulled out a gun and fired shots around 4:40 a.m.
By Violet Miller and Cindy Hernandez
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Juvenile driving stolen car causes fatal crash on West Side: police
The crash happened at the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Roosevelt Road.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Chicago police SUV.
Chicago
Body pulled from Chicago River near The Salt Shed
A man went missing after a show at the venue earlier this week. Authorities have not identified the person found dead in the water Saturday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Reds_Cubs_Baseball__2_.jpg
Cubs
Sprained right wrist lands Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom on IL
Wisdom aggravated the ongoing issue in the sixth inning Friday when he slid for a ball in left field.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Eppie Lederer, the longtime Sun-Times advice columnist who wrote under the name Ann Landers.
Columnists
Covering LGBTQ+ issues, including an Ann Landers column lauded as ‘a beacon of light in a dark world’
The Sun-Times has covered LGBTQ+ communities with growing understanding and support for 75 years.
By Neil Steinberg
 