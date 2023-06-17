Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

A man was fatally shot early Saturday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

Police responded to a call of a person shot about midnight in the 1600 block of West 80th Street when they found a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Chicago police.

Witnesses at the scene told police they heard shots fired and saw the man fall to the ground, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.