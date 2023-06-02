Girl, 16, injured in Austin shooting

A teenaged girl was hurt in an Austin shooting Friday evening, police said.

The girl, 16, was on a sidewalk in the 400 block of North Parkside Avenue when someone fired shots just after 9:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

