Girl, 16, injured in Austin shooting

A teenaged girl was hurt in an Austin shooting Friday evening, police said.
The girl, 16, was on a sidewalk in the 400 block of North Parkside Avenue when someone fired shots just after 9:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.
She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Clevinger yielded three hits and struck out six in five scoreless innings in the Sox’ 3-0 victory Friday against the Tigers.
Vandersloot finished with eight points, eight assists, three rebounds and three blocks. Kahleah Copper had a game-high 20 points and nine rebounds for the Sky, who also got a career-high 18 points from Alanna Smith.
On Friday, the second day of Pride Month, he talked about how his life has changed — and how it hasn’t — since he joined the small number of openly gay pro athletes.
Elsewhere, outfielder Cody Bellinger started his running progression Friday.
The newly renovated location largely relies on digital kiosks that let shoppers order items while an employee pulls the merchandise from behind a counter.