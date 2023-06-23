The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 23, 2023
Pedestrian killed, another injured when struck by semi on I-55 in Bolingbrook

They were standing near the farthest right lane after pulling their car to the side of the road when a semi driver struck them and fled the scene, state police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was killed and another injured early Friday when they were struck by a semi-truck while walking along Interstate 55 in Bolingbrook.

The two had pulled their car off to the side of the road in the northbound lanes near the exit for Route 53, Illinois State Police said. 

The driver and a passenger got out of the car and were standing near the farthest right lane when a semi driver struck them just after 3:20 a.m. and fled the scene, police said.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger suffered serious injuries was taken to a hospital, police said. Their ages weren’t released.

No other information was available.

