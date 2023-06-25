The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Teen whose family works for violence outreach group fatally shot in car in Little Italy

Jeleal Goins, 19, was the son of an executive assistant at Project H.O.O.D. and the brother of its youth manager.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
A teen whose family works for a violence outreach group was shot and killed as he sat in a ride-hailing car in Little Italy on the Near West Side Sunday night.

Jeleal Goins, 19, was the son of the executive assistant at Project HOOD and the brother of its youth manager.

“He tragically fell victim to a senseless act of gun violence, a harsh reality we’ve pledged to combat,” said Pastor Corey Brooks, founder of the nonprofit group. ”We will honor the memory of our colleague’s son by intensifying our efforts to prevent such tragedies in the future.”

Goins was in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street when someone approached on foot and shot him just before 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. Photos from the scene showed several bullet holes in a back passenger window.

The driver, who was working for a ride-hailing service, took Goins to Rush University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No arrests have been reported. 

Brooks said the mission of Project H.O.O.D. “to end violence and uplift communities feels more personal and urgent than ever. Today, we are not just an organization, we are a family mourning the loss of a young life taken far too soon.”

Project H.O.O.D has established a support fund on its website to assist with funeral expenses. 

