7 killed, 25 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the 2200 block of South California Avenue when a white car drove up and someone inside fired shots.
At least seven people were killed and 25 others wounded in gun violence across Chicago over the weekend.
The fatal shootings included a 15-year-old boy shot to death Sunday afternoon in the Little Village, and a 19-year-old man killed while in a ride share car in Little Italy later the same day, according to police.
Half of the shootings occurred in just two police districts: Harrison, which surrounds Garfield Park on the West Side; and Deering, which covers parts of McKinley Park, Bridgeport, Back of the Yards and Brighton Park.
Harrison, which has recorded the most shootings in the city for the last several weekends, again led the city this past weekend with six shootings, two of them fatal. Murders are up 16% in the district this year, but shootings are down 7%, according to police data.
Deering recorded at least five shootings, one of them fatal. Murders are up 4% in the district this year, but shootings are down 27%, according to police data.
Across the city, murders are down 7% and shootings down 6%.
Fatal shootings
- Around 6:20 p.m. Friday, a person standing on a street in East Garfield Park was fatally shot. The person, whose name and age was not released, was in the 2900 block of West Lexington Street when shots were fired. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.
- A few hours later, a man was killed and another wounded in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Antonio Andrade, 39, was standing on a sidewalk in the 4700 block of South Ada Street when someone opened fire about 8 p.m., striking him in the back, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Andrade was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. Another man, 28, was grazed in the knee and went to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- Just after midnight Sunday, a woman was shot and killed when a man fired a gun while fighting with another man inside an Albany Park home. The shooting occurred in the 4500 block of North Albany Avenue, police said. The woman was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Her age wasn’t released.
- The 15-year-old boy was shot around 4:10 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of South California Avenue when some in a white car fired shots at him, according to police. He was struck in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
- A man was fatally shot during an argument inside a Chatham home Sunday night. The man, 20, was arguing with another male about 8 p.m. inside a home in the 400 block of East 88th Place when the male pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. There was no one in custody.
- The 19-year-old man in the ride-share car was shot just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street. Someone approached on foot and shot him, according to police. The ride share driver took the man to Rush University Medical Center, where he died.
- Also Sunday night, a 19-year-old man was found shot to death in Humboldt Park. Emergency responders found the man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North Pulaski Road just after 10 p.m., police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.