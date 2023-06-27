The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Two banks robbed within an hour in the southwest suburbs

Two robberies occurred minutes apart in Oak Lawn and Western Springs on Tuesday afternoon. The FBI doesn’t believe the robberies are connected.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Two banks robbed within an hour in the southwest suburbs
Untitled_design__1_.jpg

A man, left, is sought in the robbery of a Chase Bank at 5705 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn at gunpoint. Another man, right, is accused of robbing the FNBC Bank and Trust, 1013 Burlington Ave. in Western Springs.

FBI Chicago

Two suburban banks were robbed about 25 minutes apart Tuesday afternoon by two different people, authorities said.

About 2:30 p.m., a man entered the Chase Bank, 5705 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn, and pulled out a handgun and demanded money, according to the FBI.

About 10 miles away and around 2:55 p.m., officials responded to a bank robbery reported at the FNBC Bank and Trust, 1013 Burlington Ave. in Western Springs. A man entered the bank and demanded money without showing or implying he had a weapon, the FBI said.

Both suspects fled the scene with an unspecified amount of money. 

The suspect in the Oak Lawn robbery was described by the FBI and Oak Lawn police as a 5-foot-10 male with a thin build. He wore khaki pants, a blue T-shirt and a khaki jacket. He also had facial hair and wore a short, dark wig during the incident.

The suspect of the Western Springs heist was described by the FBI as a 5-foot-7 Hispanic male in his 50s with a thin build, dark hair and dark eyes. He wore a long-sleeve, light-colored plaid shirt, blue jeans, light-colored shoes and a blue baseball hat.

Tips regarding either robbery can be submitted to the FBI at (312) 421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.

Anyone with information about the Oak Lawn bank robbery can also contact Oak Lawn police at (708) 907-4051 or text “tips” to (708) 613-8477.

Next Up In Crime
ACLU lawsuit: Chicago police target minorities for traffic stops
16-year-old boy fatally shot in North Lawndale
Chicago cops falsely arrested mom, 14-year-old son in shooting at hot dog stand, lawsuit claims after murder charges dropped
Lyft driver recounts rushing passenger to hospital after shooting in Little Italy: ‘I really wanted him to survive’
Sentencing of former state Sen. Terry Link set for October
Prosecutors drop charges against Chicago mom, 14-year-old son in shooting of man at hot dog stand
The Latest
merlin_114312378.jpg
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Fans take the wheel on a simulator of Chicago’s NASCAR course at Navy Pier
The iRacing simulators — which NASCAR drivers use for practice — offered a realistic depiction of the actual track for this weekend’s Chicago Street Race.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Jameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch to Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Wrigley Field on June 27, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Cubs play through smoke, lose first game back from London 5-1 to Phillies
The Cubs opened a seven-game homestand on Tuesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
National Economic Council Director Brainard Joins Daily White House Media Briefing
Columnists
Bidenomics: ‘Word of the day, word of the week, word of the month, word of the year’ at the White House
Bidenomics is on its way to becoming a key slogan that President Joe Biden will use in a major address in Chicago on Wednesday to tout his economic achievements.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Pedestrians cross the street Tuesday as the city prepares for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race near the course’s turn 8 at South Michigan Avenue and West Ida B. Wells Drive.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Here’s an overview of the twists and turns in this weekend’s NASCAR street race
For Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, drivers will race for 100 laps around the 2.2 mile course. Each lap of the course has 12 turns, seven of which are 90 degrees.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
A Chicago police officer on the couch in the burglarized office of U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush. Images of security video from the office were released at a news conference Thursday. In all, 13 officers can be seen, making coffee and popping popcorn at the office in an area that was beset by looting. | Provided
Editorials
Laxer punishment given to CPD officers who went into Bobby Rush’s office raises questions about the arbitration process
“This is a system that has been under the public radar for such a long time,” said Craig B. Futterman, a founder and director of the University of Chicago Law School’s Civil Rights and Police Accountability Project.
By CST Editorial Board
 