Two banks robbed within an hour in the southwest suburbs

Two suburban banks were robbed about 25 minutes apart Tuesday afternoon by two different people, authorities said.

About 2:30 p.m., a man entered the Chase Bank, 5705 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn, and pulled out a handgun and demanded money, according to the FBI.

About 10 miles away and around 2:55 p.m., officials responded to a bank robbery reported at the FNBC Bank and Trust, 1013 Burlington Ave. in Western Springs. A man entered the bank and demanded money without showing or implying he had a weapon, the FBI said.

Both suspects fled the scene with an unspecified amount of money.

The suspect in the Oak Lawn robbery was described by the FBI and Oak Lawn police as a 5-foot-10 male with a thin build. He wore khaki pants, a blue T-shirt and a khaki jacket. He also had facial hair and wore a short, dark wig during the incident.

The suspect of the Western Springs heist was described by the FBI as a 5-foot-7 Hispanic male in his 50s with a thin build, dark hair and dark eyes. He wore a long-sleeve, light-colored plaid shirt, blue jeans, light-colored shoes and a blue baseball hat.

Tips regarding either robbery can be submitted to the FBI at (312) 421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.

Anyone with information about the Oak Lawn bank robbery can also contact Oak Lawn police at (708) 907-4051 or text “tips” to (708) 613-8477.

