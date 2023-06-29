The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Man dies days after Archer Heights shooting

Jose Medina, 47, was in the 4900 block of South Kilbourn Avenue around 11 p.m. last Friday when someone fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died two days after he was wounded in a shooting in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side.

Jose Medina, 47, was in the 4900 block of South Kilbourn Avenue around 11 p.m. last Friday when someone fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Medina suffered a gunshot wound to the chin and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

He died Sunday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

No arrest was made.

