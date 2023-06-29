Man dies days after Archer Heights shooting

A man died two days after he was wounded in a shooting in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side.
Jose Medina, 47, was in the 4900 block of South Kilbourn Avenue around 11 p.m. last Friday when someone fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Medina suffered a gunshot wound to the chin and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.
He died Sunday, according to the medical examiner’s office.
No arrest was made.
Federal appeals court considering Illinois assault weapons ban questions ‘popularity contest’ for guns
Prosecutors say they will file criminal contempt case against former judge accused of bilking Tuskegee Airman
The Latest
In sharply drawn drama, ‘Succession’ star plays a former prisoner and alcoholic desperate to reconnect with his child (Kate Beckinsale).
Francisco Panuco vivió en Chicago durante 18 años antes de que ICE lo detuviera el 31 de mayo.
Del Valle dirigió la junta escolar por múltiples crisis, incluida la pandemia de COVID-19 y las protestas por la renovación del contrato policial del distrito escolar.
Una funcionaria dijo que la administración planea buscar solicitudes de propuestas en julio de organizaciones con sede en Chicago que podrían hacerse cargo de ese trabajo.
Kenneth Lewis, 62, entered the plea Thursday to a felony count of aggravated sexual abuse in a deal with Cook County prosecutors that saw other charges against him dropped, including predatory criminal sexual assault.