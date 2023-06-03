Man shot to death in car in Austin

A man was fatally shot inside a car early Saturday in Austin.
The 23-year-old was sitting in his car about 2:15 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Rice Street when someone fired shots, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
