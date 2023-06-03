The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Man fatally shot in North Lawndale apartment

The man, 32, was inside an apartment when someone he knew began firing shots about 4 a.m. Saturday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Saturday morning inside an apartment in North Lawndale.

Around 4 a.m., the 32-year-old was inside an apartment in the 1200 block of South Springfield Avenue when someone he knew started shooting, Chicago police said.

The man was shot multiple times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

