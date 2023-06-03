The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Chicago man gets 22 years for recording, abusing boys in YMCAs

Michael Porter, 58, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after he was convicted for recording boys in Chicago-area YMCAs and possessing nearly 100,000 pictures and videos of child pornography.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Chicago man gets 22 years for recording, abusing boys in YMCAs
90.jpeg

Sun-Times file photo

A Chicago man was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Friday for secretly recording boys changing in three Chicago-area YMCA locker rooms, along with possessing nearly 100,000 pictures and videos depicting child pornography.

Michael Porter, 58, pleaded guilty last year to charges of production, receipt and possession of child pornography after he spent about 20 years recording young boys with a camera he hid in a bag and “strategically” placed in the changing and shower areas.

Porter also was charged for abusing one boy he had recorded, including videos of the abuse taking place in 2008. He had also recorded video of him directing two minors to remove their bathing suits in a locker room, according to sentencing documents.

While investigating, law enforcement officials seized six recording devices, seven cameras, 30 USB drives, two laptops and hundreds of cassette tapes and DVDs, with some containing material he had recorded. 

Porter had possessed more than 46,500 images and 44,500 videos of child pornography — including some prosecutors described as portraying “sadistic” and “masochistic” acts — and 2,245 of which he’d made himself. He also had purchased several of the videos online through different social media apps, according to sentencing documents. 

Law enforcement had previously found four hard drives and a cellphone containing child pornography, some of which included children less than 12 years old, when he was arrested in the summer of 2021.

In addition to the 22-year sentence — shy of the 30-year maximum sentence and 10 years of supervision sought by prosecutors — a judge ordered Porter to pay $63,500 in restitution to his victims, which they said would help pay for some of the victims to attend schools for victims of abuse.

The 10 victims from the case, some of whom were depicted in videos Porter purchased while others were from videos he made, are set to receive between $5,000 and $10,000 each.

“Michael Porter was a prolific manufacturer and collector of child pornography,” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kristen Totten and Elly M. Peirson wrote in sentencing documents. “Regardless of whether these images will ever surface again, the victims will live with the trauma imposed upon them by the defendant for the rest of their lives.”

Next Up In Crime
16-year-old among 2 wounded in South Shore shooting
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Highland Park, according to mayor
16-year-old boy charged with attempted murder and shooting at police in Fuller Park shooting
Man shot to death in car in Austin
Man fatally shot in North Lawndale apartment
Man found dead after hourslong standoff with SWAT team in Humboldt Park
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
16-year-old among 2 wounded in South Shore shooting
The boy and a 28-year-old man were outside in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone passing in a car opened fire and struck them both, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Highland Park police vehicle.
Suburban Chicago
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Highland Park, according to mayor
The bicyclist was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she died, Mayor Nancy Rotering said on Facebook.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains that derailed in the Balasore district in India on Friday.
Nation/World
India train crash kills over 280, injures 900 in one of nation’s worst rail disasters
“This is very, very tragic. I have never seen anything like this in my career,” said a fire and emergency official at the scene.
By Associated Press
 
A gavel.
Crime
16-year-old boy charged with attempted murder and shooting at police in Fuller Park shooting
The teen was arrested minutes after a 14-year-old boy was killed and four other people were wounded in the 4200 block of South Wells Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was killed in a Belmont Cragin shooting early Saturday.
Crime
Man shot to death in car in Austin
The man, 23, was sitting in his car about 2:15 a.m. Saturday when shots were fired, striking him multiple times.
By Sun-Times Wire
 