Saturday, June 3, 2023
16-year-old among 2 wounded in South Shore shooting

The boy and a 28-year-old man were outside in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone passing in a car opened fire and struck them both, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 16-year-old boy was among two people wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:55 a.m., the boy and a 28-year-old man were outside in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone passing in a dark-colored sedan opened fire and struck them both, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the right leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was reportedly in good condition, police said.

The man was shot in his right arm and abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

