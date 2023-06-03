Boy, 16, man, 28, wounded in South Shore shooting
They were outside in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone passing in a dark-colored sedan shot and hit them, according to the Chicago Police Department.
A 16-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were wounded in a shooting just before noon Saturday in South Shore.
They were outside in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone passing in a dark-colored sedan shot and hit them, according to the Chicago Police Department.
The police said the boy was treated at Comer Children’s Hospital for a leg wound, and the man, shot in his right arm and abdomen, was in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
The Latest
The annual festival kicked off Saturday in Millennium Park.
Federal authorities said Brandon Hanahan spent months soliciting and receiving nude photos from minors and continued after police searched his home and found child pornography.
Officer Antrinius Andrews was arrested Friday and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The music superstar held more than 60,000 fans in the palm of her hand during her Friday night concert in Chicago.
Michael Porter, 58, was convicted id recording boys in Chicago-area YMCAs and possessing nearly 100,000 pictures and videos of child pornography.