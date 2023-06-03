The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Boy, 16, man, 28, wounded in South Shore shooting

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teenage boy and a man were shot and wounded Saturday morning on the South Side.

A 16-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were wounded in a shooting just before noon Saturday in South Shore.

They were outside in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone passing in a dark-colored sedan shot and hit them, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The police said the boy was treated at Comer Children’s Hospital for a leg wound, and the man, shot in his right arm and abdomen, was in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

