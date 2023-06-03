The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Man killed, another wounded in Englewood shooting

The two men were shot Saturday in the 7100 block of South Peoria Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

Shortly before noon, the 70-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were struck by gunfire in the 7100 block of South Peoria Street, according to Chicago police.

The older man was shot in the chest and rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced, police said.

The younger man was struck in the hand and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
A man holds what appears to be a gun on Friday while standing on a makeshift platform atop of a Humboldt Park building in the 4100 block of West Chicago Avenue during a standoff with police.
Crime
Humboldt Park residents say they reported swastika, erratic behavior of man dead after police standoff, but ‘no one was listening’
The man, who apparently took his own life inside the building in the 4100 block of West Chicago Avenue had been the subject of more than 40 calls for service since January 2022, a police department source told the Sun-Times.
By Violet Miller
 
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Short-handed Sky prepared for rematch against Liberty
One-point home loss Friday doesn’t diminish team’s confidence heading into matchup in New York
By Annie Costabile
 
The Watchdogs
Ex-priest, who left after sex abuse accusations, settlements, not among 451 predatory clergy Kwame Raoul’s investigation turned up
John D. Murphy, a former Augustinian priest, isn’t on any public list of abusers. The attorney general’s investigation didn’t name him. The Archdiocese of Chicago settled claims over Murphy but doesn’t include him on its list. And his Catholic religious order hasn’t named abusers — but said Saturday it hopes to “in the near future.”
By Robert Herguth
 
White Sox
Elvis Andrus unfazed competing for time with Romy Gonzalez in White Sox’ infield
“I told [Gonzalez], ‘Don’t feel bad, man. I did the same thing when I was younger,’ ” Andrus said. “... I want all my teammates, even if we play the same position, to do the best.
By Mike Clark
 
White Sox
White Sox beat Tigers in wild walk-off fashion
A 96 mph fastball from Detroit’s Jose Cisnero caromed off the facemask of plate umpire Cory Blaser, and the ball bounced toward the Tigers’ dugout, allowing Yoan Moncada to score.
By Mike Clark
 