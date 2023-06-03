Man killed, another wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

Shortly before noon, the 70-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were struck by gunfire in the 7100 block of South Peoria Street, according to Chicago police.

The older man was shot in the chest and rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced, police said.

The younger man was struck in the hand and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

