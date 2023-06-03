The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Grayslake man facing reckless conduct charge after girl, 2, shot by gun left on bed

“This is a jarring reminder of why all gun owners must store their firearms in a safe and responsible manner,” Vernon Hills Police Chief Patrick L. Kreis said in a statement.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Grayslake man facing reckless conduct charge after girl, 2, shot by gun left on bed
Flashing lights on a police vehicle

Adobe Stock Photo

A 19-year-old Grayslake man is facing a reckless conduct charge after his girlfriend’s 2-year-old niece was wounded by a gun that authorities say had been left out on a bed Friday at a Vernon Hills home

Joseph Hatchett and his girlfriend, 17, were watching the girl and her two siblings, ages 3 and 6, when the shooting occurred about 2:15 p.m. at the home in the 300 block of Plumwood Lane, according to Vernon Hills police.

Officers initially responded to a report of a child injured by a firework but discovered the girl had been shot, police said. She was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment of an injury that wasn’t believed to be life threatening.

An investigation determined that the gun that shot the girl had been left out loaded on a bed and the shooting was unintentional, police said.

“This is a jarring reminder of why all gun owners must store their firearms in a safe and responsible manner,” Vernon Hills Police Chief Patrick L. Kreis said in a statement. “I encourage all members of the community to discuss gun safety with their children and all gun owners to re-commit themselves to the highest standards of safety.”

Hatchett was taken into custody also charged with a count of endangering the life or health of a child, according to police.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot to death inside car in New City
Man killed, another wounded in Englewood shooting
Humboldt Park residents say they reported swastika, erratic behavior of man dead after police standoff, but ‘no one was listening’
Bridgeview man gets 18 years for soliciting nude photos from a 14- and 5-year-old online
Chicago police officer charged with drug possession, ‘relieved of his police powers’
Boy, 16, man, 28, wounded in South Shore shooting
The Latest
Cubs left-hander Justin Steele is expected to miss two starts while on the 15-day IL with a strained left forearm.
Cubs
Cubs put Justin Steele on 15-day IL, recall catcher Miguel Amaya
Cubs right-hander Hayden Wesneski will fill in for Steele in the rotation.
By Maddie Lee
 
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png
News
Man shot to death inside car in New City
Police found the man with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1400 block of West 49th Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
TWOSHOT_111522_10.jpg
Crime
Man killed, another wounded in Englewood shooting
The two men were shot Saturday in the 7100 block of South Peoria Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man holds what appears to be a gun on Friday while standing on a makeshift platform atop of a Humboldt Park building in the 4100 block of West Chicago Avenue during a standoff with police.
Crime
Humboldt Park residents say they reported swastika, erratic behavior of man dead after police standoff, but ‘no one was listening’
The man, who apparently took his own life inside the building in the 4100 block of West Chicago Avenue had been the subject of more than 40 calls for service since January 2022, a police department source told the Sun-Times.
By Violet Miller
 
Screen_Shot_2023_06_03_at_6.34.11_PM.png
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Short-handed Sky prepared for rematch against Liberty
One-point home loss Friday doesn’t diminish team’s confidence heading into matchup in New York
By Annie Costabile
 