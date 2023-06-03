Grayslake man facing reckless conduct charge after girl, 2, shot by gun left on bed

A 19-year-old Grayslake man is facing a reckless conduct charge after his girlfriend’s 2-year-old niece was wounded by a gun that authorities say had been left out on a bed Friday at a Vernon Hills home

Joseph Hatchett and his girlfriend, 17, were watching the girl and her two siblings, ages 3 and 6, when the shooting occurred about 2:15 p.m. at the home in the 300 block of Plumwood Lane, according to Vernon Hills police.

Officers initially responded to a report of a child injured by a firework but discovered the girl had been shot, police said. She was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment of an injury that wasn’t believed to be life threatening.

An investigation determined that the gun that shot the girl had been left out loaded on a bed and the shooting was unintentional, police said.

“This is a jarring reminder of why all gun owners must store their firearms in a safe and responsible manner,” Vernon Hills Police Chief Patrick L. Kreis said in a statement. “I encourage all members of the community to discuss gun safety with their children and all gun owners to re-commit themselves to the highest standards of safety.”

Hatchett was taken into custody also charged with a count of endangering the life or health of a child, according to police.

