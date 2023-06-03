Man fatally shot in Austin

A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood.

Kenyon Taylor, 19, was inside a home about 3:20 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Adams Street when he was shot, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Taylor died the following morning, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No one was in custody.

