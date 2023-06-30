The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 30, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man accused of sexually assaulting, robbing five women he met on Snapchat

Kashaun Massey faces aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, armed robbery and robbery charges in the alleged attacks on five women.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Man accused of sexually assaulting, robbing five women he met on Snapchat
Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side of Chicago

Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side of Chicago

Sun-Times file

A man was denied bail Friday on charges he sexually assaulted and robbed women he met on the messaging app Snapchat.

Kashaun Massey, 23, faces aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, armed robbery and robbery charges in alleged attacks on five women.

The most recent assault happened on May 21 at Massey’s South Shore apartment, Cook County prosecutors said.

Massey was wearing a hood and a T-shirt over his face when a 22-year-old woman arrived at his home in the 1900 block of East 73rd Street, prosecutors said. He held her at gunpoint, stole her phone and then sexually assaulted her, they said.

The woman was able to get away by suggesting they go to her house, then she sped off in her car before Massey could get inside, prosecutors said. The woman went to a hospital and a sexual assault kit was performed.

A 21-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint by Massey after she met him at his home on April 29, prosecutors said.

A day earlier, a 24-year-old woman was waiting to meet Massey outside his building when he allegedly grabbed her and tried to pull her inside. The woman struggled with Massey and dropped her wallet and phone, but got away when Massey went to pick them up, prosecutors said.

Kashaun Massey arrest photo

Kashaun Massey

Chicago police

On March 25, Massey allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman at knifepoint after she met him outside his building. He used her phone to transfer $525 of her money to his CashApp account, prosecutors said.

In the only attack that happened at a separate location, prosecutors said a 23-year-old met with Massey on March 21 in the 7400 block of South Euclid after they talked on Snapchat.

Massey allegedly stole the woman’s purse and then sexually assaulted her. The woman told a friend immediately after the attack and went to a hospital, where a sexual assault kit was performed.

Massey was taken into custody on Tuesday at his home and was in possession of the phone allegedly used to have conversations with four of the victims, prosecutors said.

Massey was masked during most of the attacks, but two victims identified him in photo arrays, prosecutors said.

An assistant public defender argued the case against Massey was weak, citing a lack or surveillance footage of the attacks or physical evidence tying Massey to them. None of the stolen items were found in Massey’s possession, the attorney added.

Judge Susana Ortiz ordered Massey held without bail and ordered him to have no contact with any of the victims. He was expected back in court July 18.

Next Up In Crime
40 years in prison for man convicted of killing ‘Chicago Fire’ staffer
Police training firm linked to ex-top cop got $2 million weeks after deal was terminated by his replacement
Woman stabbed in Grant Park thanks fellow skateboarders for ‘working to make sure I didn’t die’
Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near Barack Obama’s Washington home
Boy, 16, shot in Chicago Lawn
Judge’s ‘people like you’ tirade on Chicago violence didn’t cross the line, appeals court rules
The Latest
Cubs starter Justin Steele pitches during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field on Friday.
Cubs
Cubs starter Justin Steele makes an All-Star performance in win over Guardians
“That’s pretty obvious to me,” Cubs manager David Ross of Steele’s All-Star credentials.
By James Fegan
 
Coby White
Sports Saturday
Bulls start free agency period by agreeing to keep Coby White
With admittedly “a lot of work to do” this offseason, executive Arturas Karnisovas started Friday’s free agency off by keeping Coby White a Bull with a three-year deal.
By Joe Cowley
 
David Chikerotis (left) with his father, retired Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Steve Chikerotis, on the set of “Chicago Fire.”
Crime
40 years in prison for man convicted of killing ‘Chicago Fire’ staffer
Jonathan Owens, 34, was sentenced Thursday by Cook County Judge Steven Rosenblum.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Qualifying
Columnists
‘He’s always going to rag on you’: NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace on driving for Michael Jordan
Jordan is a co-owner of 23XI Racing, which will have a pair of drivers — Wallace and Tyler Reddick — in Sunday’s Grant Park 220 downtown street race.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown speaks to a class of 40 new recruits of the Chicago Police Department Recruit Academy, the first batch of recruits since training was halted in March due to COVID-19, on their first day at the Chicago Police Training Division in the Near West Side Tuesday morning, Oct. 13, 2020.
Crime
Police training firm linked to ex-top cop got $2 million weeks after deal was terminated by his replacement
The check to Professional Law Enforcement Training was larger than all the previous payments to the company combined. The department wouldn’t explain it.
By Tom Schuba
 