The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 4, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man killed, another wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

Officers responding to a shots fired call about 10 p.m. found the two in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed, another wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Humboldt Park.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 10 p.m. found a 19-year-old man lying in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Another man, 20, was found nearby with a gunshot wound to the arm and a graze wound to the face, police said. He was taken to the same hospital, where he was in good condition.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Man killed, woman wounded in Little Italy shooting
Man fatally shot on front porch in Chatham
Two men shot, one fatally, in Streeterville
7 people shot, 1 fatally, during fight in Austin
Man fatally shot in Austin
Grayslake man facing reckless conduct charge after girl, 2, shot by gun left on bed
The Latest
A man was killed in a Belmont Cragin shooting early Saturday.
Crime
Man killed, woman wounded in Little Italy shooting
The two were outside about 4:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Throop Street when someone fired shots.
By Kade Heather
 
Four people were shot, two of them fatally at a Far South Side gathering early Saturday.
Crime
Man fatally shot on front porch in Chatham
Officers responding to a person shot report found the man lying on a porch with multiple gunshot wounds.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man accused of stealing a funeral home van with a body inside was arrested in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Crime
Two men shot, one fatally, in Streeterville
One man, 34, was found in the 300 block of East Huron Street and died at a hospital. Another man later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
7 people shot, 1 fatally, during fight in Austin
The shooting happened about 1 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Iowa Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Therapist, friends, family don’t get my illness and say all the wrong things
Because the conditions are invisible, people seem to think the patient is making them up.
By Abigail Van Buren
 