Man killed, another wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Humboldt Park.
Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 10 p.m. found a 19-year-old man lying in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.
Another man, 20, was found nearby with a gunshot wound to the arm and a graze wound to the face, police said. He was taken to the same hospital, where he was in good condition.
No arrests were reported.
