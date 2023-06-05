Chicago weekend violence: 10 killed, 36 wounded, including 7 shot at Austin party

At least 10 people were killed and 36 others were wounded in weekend gun violence in Chicago, including seven people who were shot at a street party in Austin.

The seven were among at least 17 people who were shot over just four hours in the city early Sunday.

The Austin shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday when a fight broke out at a party in the 4800 block of West Iowa Street, police said.

“It was the anniversary of a person who passed away four years ago in a traffic accident,” . Deputy Police Chief Adnardo Gutierrez told reporters. “They were out there celebrating and something happened and a verbal altercation occurred. And someone began shooting, or several people began shooting.”

A woman, 25, was found lying on the ground unresponsive, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A girl, 17, was shot in the leg and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition. A man, 29, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Two other men, 27 and 29, each suffered one gunshot wound. Another man, 28, was shot in the arm and leg, and a 28-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the ear, police said. All four were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

Other fatal shootings:

