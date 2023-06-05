Chicago weekend violence: 10 killed, 36 wounded, including 7 shot at Austin party
A fight broke out among a group of people at a vigil for a man killed in a car crash 4 years ago in Austin when someone opened fire, killing a woman and wounding six others.
At least 10 people were killed and 36 others were wounded in weekend gun violence in Chicago, including seven people who were shot at a street party in Austin.
The seven were among at least 17 people who were shot over just four hours in the city early Sunday.
The Austin shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday when a fight broke out at a party in the 4800 block of West Iowa Street, police said.
“It was the anniversary of a person who passed away four years ago in a traffic accident,” . Deputy Police Chief Adnardo Gutierrez told reporters. “They were out there celebrating and something happened and a verbal altercation occurred. And someone began shooting, or several people began shooting.”
A woman, 25, was found lying on the ground unresponsive, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A girl, 17, was shot in the leg and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition. A man, 29, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
Two other men, 27 and 29, each suffered one gunshot wound. Another man, 28, was shot in the arm and leg, and a 28-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the ear, police said. All four were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.
Other fatal shootings:
- A man, 34, was found in the 300 block of East Huron Street in Streeterville with several gunshot wounds around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died. Another man, 27, later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. His condition was not known.
- A man was shot to death and a woman was wounded hours later in Little Italy. They were outside in the 1300 block of South Throop Street when someone fired shots about 4:20 a.m. Sunday, police said. The man, 30, was shot in the head. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The woman, 31, was shot in the left arm and drove herself to University of Illinois Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.
- A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Humboldt Park. Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 10 p.m. found a 19-year-old man lying in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. Another man, 20, was found nearby with a gunshot wound to the arm and a graze wound to the face, police said. He was taken to the same hospital, where he was in good condition.
- Less than two hours later, a man was fatally shot in front of a home in Chatham. Officers responding to a report of a person shot found the man, 40, lying on a porch about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 8300 block of South Ingleside Avenue, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
- A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side. Shortly before noon, the 70-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were struck by gunfire in the 7100 block of South Peoria Street, according to police. The older man was shot in the chest and rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The younger man was struck in the hand and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
- A 23-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday in Austin. Cornnell Hunter was sitting in his car about 2:15 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Rice Street when he was shot multiple times, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
- Hours later, a 32-year-old man was inside a North Lawndale apartment in the 1200 block of South Springfield Avenue when someone he knew started shooting, police said. The man was shot multiple times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
- A man was shot to death early Saturday in Englewood on the South Side. About 6:50 a.m., the man, 31, was in the 1700 block of West 69th Street when he was shot in the chest and leg, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.
- On Monday, a man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Bronzeville on the South Side. The man, 30, was standing in the alley about 3 a.m. in the 800 block of East 45th Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.