Monday, June 5, 2023
Two men wounded in Little Italy shooting

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday night in Little Italy on the Near West Side.

Shortly before 8 p.m., both men, ages 22 and 24, were walking on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of West 13th Street when they were shot, according to Chicago police.

The younger man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The older man was shot in the left foot and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Detectives were investigating.

