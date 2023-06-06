Teen boy fatally shot while walking in West Pullman

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The boy was walking down the street just before 5 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Sangamon Street when someone in a dark gray Nissan drove up to him and the front passenger started shooting, according to Chicago police.

The boy was shot in the back and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

