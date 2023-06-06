Teen boy fatally shot while walking in West Pullman
Someone in a dark gray Nissan drove up to him and the front passenger started shooting, police said. The boy was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
The boy was walking down the street just before 5 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Sangamon Street when someone in a dark gray Nissan drove up to him and the front passenger started shooting, according to Chicago police.
The boy was shot in the back and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Journalists at two dozen papers in eight states walk off the job, demanding an end to cost cutting and leadership change at Gannett, owner of more than 200 daily papers.
Varios en el grupo de vendedores han intentado diferentes medios para permanecer operando, pero dicen que se sienten aislados luego de haber trabajado juntos.
Chris Christie, who ran for president in 2016 and advised Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, sees himself as the only candidate with the guts to take on Trump directly.
Familiares y amigos sueltan globos blancos y rosas en honor de Terry’a Adams, de 25 años, que esperaba empezar a estudiar enfermería en agosto.
Chicago is one of 19 U.S. metro areas taking part in the study of extreme heat in urban areas.