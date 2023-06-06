The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Former Southwest Airlines customer-service agent at Midway Airport charged with selling vouchers

Federal prosecutors accuse DaJuan Martin of making and selling nearly $1.9 million in travel vouchers using phony names. He allegedly sold them at less than face value.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Former Southwest Airlines customer-service agent at Midway Airport charged with selling vouchers
A gavel.

Adobe stock photo

A former Southwest Airlines customer-service agent has been indicted and charged with fraud for allegedly making and selling travel vouchers worth nearly $1.9 million.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that DaJuan Martin was working at Chicago’s Midway Airport when he filled out the vouchers with phony names, then sold them to others, including a co-defendant, Ned Brooks, at less than face value.

In an indictment handed down Monday, Martin, 36, of Bolingbrook, was charged with 12 counts of wire fraud. Brooks, 46, of Chicago, was charged with four counts of wire fraud. Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Martin worked for Southwest between November 2018 and June 2022. As a customer-service agent, he had authority to issue the vouchers to customers who experienced service problems. Brooks and others would send Martin text messages when they wanted vouchers, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of nearly $1.9 million from Martin; $732,000 from Brooks; nearly $27,000 in cash; and a 2021 Land Rover.

Next Up In Crime
Attorney for man charged in 1972 Chicago-area slaying of teen wants statements to investigators suppressed
Boy, 17, killed in West Pullman drive-by shooting
Suspect arrested in slaying of woman found in Logan Square apartment
Body found in car in Roseland
5 in car fleeing Englewood shooting in custody; 2 men wounded
Woman killed in Austin mass shooting mourned: ‘She always wanted to help people’
The Latest
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Naperville, Ill., Police Dept. shows Barry Lee Whelpley. Terry Ekl, an attorney for Whelpley, a Minnesota man charged in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl more than half a century ago, wants statements he made at Minnesota police station suppressed. Ekl argued in a recent defense motion the statements should be excluded because they occurred in continuation of a seven-hour interrog
Crime
Attorney for man charged in 1972 Chicago-area slaying of teen wants statements to investigators suppressed
Barry Whelpley, 78, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated criminal sexual assault in the 1972 death of Julie Ann Hanson of Naperville. He was linked through DNA.
By Associated Press
 
The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency has equipped nearly 80 AM radio stations with backup communications equipment and power generators, allowing them to continue broadcasting information to more than 90% of the population during and after an emergency event.
Editorials
Keep AM radio in cars, for safety’s sake
If eliminating AM radio in electric vehicles would make it harder to reach Americans during an emergency, then auto manufacturers must invest in the simple solutions a radio engineer says could easily solve the technical issues involved.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Car radios were among the various products from Motorola’s past on display in the company’s archives, as seen in this photo from 2006.
Columnists
Chicago has rolled with radio for 101 years
As automakers ponder dropping AM radio, and Congress considers stopping them, a look back on the technology’s deep roots in Chicago.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Lucas Giolito of the White Sox pitched six innings of no-hit ball against the Yankees Tuesday. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol ‘enjoying the climb’
Lucas Giolito pitches six innings of no-hit ball, Seby Zavala homers twice and Liam Hendriks notches first save of 2023
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Test_Kitchen.png
Chicago
Historic Ebony test kitchen finds permanent home at Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture
A vintage ’70s test kitchen where recipes were created and perfected for Ebony magazine’s national readership will be part of an exhibit highlighting the intersection of food and culture in the African American community.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 