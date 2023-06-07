Man shot to death in Englewood

A man was shot to death early Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.
Theodis Gibbs, 35, was in the 1700 block of West 69th Street about 6:50 a.m. when he was shot in the chest and leg, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.
Area detectives were investigating.
