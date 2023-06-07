Man fatally shot in Bronzeville drive-by

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting early Monday in Bronzeville on the South Side.
Michael Mccarter II, 30, was standing in the alley about 3 a.m. in the 800 block of East 45th Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were made.
