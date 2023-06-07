Man killed in Hyde Park shooting

A man was shot to death Monday night in Hyde Park on the South Side.
The man, 32, was walking about 11:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Dorchester Avenue when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
The man pulled out his gun and returned fire but was struck in the stomach, police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, police said.
A weapon was found at the scene. No arrests were made.
