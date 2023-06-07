The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Crime News Chicago

$637,000 in counterfeit luxury items seized at O’Hare

A package from Thailand contained 22 watches, 36 sunglasses and 25 pairs of socks with counterfeit trademarks of luxury designer brands, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Airplane landing in Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Adobe Stock Photo

More than $637,000 worth of counterfeit luxury brand watches, sunglasses and socks have been seized at O’Hare International Airport.

Officers made the seizure Sunday after inspecting a package labeled “Fashion Sunglasses,” according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The package from Thailand contained 22 watches, 36 sunglasses and 25 pairs of socks with counterfeit trademarks of luxury designer brands, officials said.

The items, worth more than $637,000, was addressed to a home in Bedford, Ind., officials said.

“Counterfeiters easily hide in plain sight on online marketplaces,” said Michael Pfeiffer, Chicago’s Acting Area Port Director. “They dupe shoppers into buying low quality and dangerous counterfeits online.”

