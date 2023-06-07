Parolee out on bond is accused of shooting at cops during pursuit that ended in a crash

Fleeing the scene of an Englewood shooting in a stolen car, a man on parole for a weapons violation fired several shots at pursuing officers before the car crashed, according to Cook County prosecutors.

About 7:30 p.m. Monday, Antwon Harrison, 24, was recorded by a Chicago police POD surveillance camera wearing distinctive clothing while firing a handgun with an extended magazine as he exchanged gunfire with another man in the 5900 block of South Throop Street, prosecutors said.

Harrison and others in a group with him allegedly ran to a black Jeep and drove off. The Jeep was spotted by responding officers, who began following.

As the Jeep continued to evade the officers, Harrison held the gun out of a rear passenger window and fired at least six shots at officers before the Jeep crashed into a concrete wall near 59th and Ashland, prosectors said.

Harrison and the driver of the Jeep, 21-year-old Korrie Jones, were taken into custody by officers. Several others inside the car, some of whom had been wounded in the earlier shooting, were not charged.

A 9-mm handgun with a high-capacity extended magazine was found on the floor of the rear of the SUV. Prosecutors said a witness inside the Jeep told investigators that the gun belonged to Harrison, and Harrison allegedly admitted that he had a gun but said he hadn’t fired it.

Harrison was charged with possessing a stolen vehicle in January and was released after posting $200 bond, according to court records. A warrant for his arrest was issued in April when he failed to show up for a hearing in the case.

Harrison, who also goes by Earnest Lockett, was also on parole at the time of the shooting after being released from prison last October on a two-year sentence for a pair of unlawful use of a weapon charges, state records show.

An assistant public defender for Harrison argued that prosecutors wouldn’t be able to prove who fired the gun from inside the car and questioned the reliability of the witness who identified Harrison as the shooter.

Prosecutors argued Harrison would be a danger if released.

“While he’s on parole he picks up a [possession of a stolen vehicle charge], he is let out again ... and shoots at a police officer in a police car,” Assistant State’s Attorney Anne McCord Rodgers said in response. “He has had multiple, multiple chances to comply with court orders, and each time ... he has failed.”

Judge William Fahey agreed and ordered Harrison held without bail.

The judge ordered Jones held in lieu of posting $10,000 bond on a felony charge of fleeing and eluding.

Both were expected back in court June 21.