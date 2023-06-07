Boy, 15, wounded in Grand Boulevard shooting
The boy was in the 0-100 block of West Root Street around 3:40 p.m. when someone in an SUV fired shots. He is listed in serious condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.
A teenage boy was badly hurt after being shot in Grand Boulevard on Wednesday, police said.
The boy, 15, was on a sidewalk in the 0-100 block of West Root Street around 3:40 p.m. when someone in an SUV approached and fired shots, striking him in the back, according to Chicago police.
The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.
No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.
