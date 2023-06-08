3 boys, woman injured in multi-vehicle crash in Englewood

A woman and three children were hospitalized after they were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Englewood on the South Side.
About 5 p.m., three vehicles were traveling near the intersection at Marquette Road and Lafayette Avenue when they crashed, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
A 13-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.
Two other boys, 6 and 9, were taken to the same hospital, where they were in fair condition.
A woman, 37, was transported in fair condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said.
Two other people involved in the crash refused medical treatment.
Chicago police did not immediately respond to a request for details.
Boy, 14, shot to death across the street from where brother was critically wounded years before: ‘Kids feel trapped,’ their mother says
Prosecutors disclose new details in stabbing death of woman in Logan Square, boyfriend ordered held without bail
The Latest
Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he had been indicted by the Justice Department following a probe into his handling of classified documents after he left office.
The man, 54, was arguing outside with another man, who pulled a gun and started shooting. The man was struck in the head and pronounced dead at a hospital.
Jake Burger, Luis Robert Jr., Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez homer in Game 1 of doubleheader in the Bronx
Dr. Francisco Martinez, served in Spanish Civil War before becoming a doctor to Spanish-speaking residents in Humboldt Park, dies at 105
Some poor patients would pay Dr. Martinez in cheese they had received as federal food benefits.
Five months ago, the CTU accused now-former Mayor Lori Lightfoot of stepping in to rescind a promise by her hand-picked school leadership to give CPS employees the parental leave benefit.