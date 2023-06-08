The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 8, 2023
Crime News Chicago

3 boys, woman injured in multi-vehicle crash in Englewood

Three vehicles were near Marquette Road and Lafayette Avenue when they crashed about 5 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3 boys, woman injured in multi-vehicle crash in Englewood
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Sun-Times file

A woman and three children were hospitalized after they were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Englewood on the South Side.

About 5 p.m., three vehicles were traveling near the intersection at Marquette Road and Lafayette Avenue when they crashed, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A 13-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.

Two other boys, 6 and 9, were taken to the same hospital, where they were in fair condition.

A woman, 37, was transported in fair condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said.

Two other people involved in the crash refused medical treatment.

Chicago police did not immediately respond to a request for details.

Next Up In Crime
Donald Trump says he’s been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents
Man fatally shot during argument in Austin
Boy, 14, shot to death across the street from where brother was critically wounded years before: ‘Kids feel trapped,’ their mother says
Prosecutors disclose new details in stabbing death of woman in Logan Square, boyfriend ordered held without bail
Do I have the right to write this?
Kevin Thunderbird, father of 3 Kenwood star athletes, killed in Hyde Park shooting
The Latest
Election_2024_DeSantis_Trump.jpg
Nation/World
Donald Trump says he’s been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents
Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he had been indicted by the Justice Department following a probe into his handling of classified documents after he left office.
By Eric Tucker | Associated PressJill Colvin | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
A man was fatally shot Thursday in the Austin neighborhood.
Crime
Man fatally shot during argument in Austin
The man, 54, was arguing outside with another man, who pulled a gun and started shooting. The man was struck in the head and pronounced dead at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Eloy Jimenez gave the White Sox the lead against the Yankees with a home run in the seventh inning Thursday. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox hit four homers, defeat Yankees for fifth win a row
Jake Burger, Luis Robert Jr., Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez homer in Game 1 of doubleheader in the Bronx
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Paco.jpg
Obituaries
Dr. Francisco Martinez, served in Spanish Civil War before becoming a doctor to Spanish-speaking residents in Humboldt Park, dies at 105
Some poor patients would pay Dr. Martinez in cheese they had received as federal food benefits.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, now a mayoral challenger, is shown on Sept. 30, 2022 outside Chicago Teachers Union headquarters after the street there was renamed Honorary Karen Lewis CTU Way for the late CTU president.
City Hall
Johnson extends 12 weeks of parental leave to CPS
Five months ago, the CTU accused now-former Mayor Lori Lightfoot of stepping in to rescind a promise by her hand-picked school leadership to give CPS employees the parental leave benefit.
By Fran Spielman
 