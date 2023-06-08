Man fatally shot during argument in Austin

A man was shot to death during an argument with someone early Thursday in Austin, police said.

The 54-year-old was outside about 4:20 a.m. in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue when he began to argue with another man, who pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The gunman fled southbound on Cicero Avenue in a red sedan, according to police.

No arrests have been reported.

