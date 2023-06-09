Driver killed in accident while taking man with gunshot wounds to hospital on South Side
A man picked up another man who had been shot and was on the way to University of Chicago Medical Center when he struck a car and a pole.
A driver was killed in a car accident Friday while he was taking another man who had been shot to the hospital on the South Side.
A 33-year-old man was on a sidewalk about 9:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Prairie Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the hand and foot, Chicago police said.
Another 33-year-old man picked him up and they were on their way to University of Chicago Medical Center when the driver struck another car and then a pole in the 4700 block of South King Drive, police said.
Fire officials took them both to the hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead and the man with gunshot wounds was listed in fair condition, according to police.
No arrests were reported.
Area detectives are investigating.
