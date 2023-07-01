1 killed, 1 wounded in Englewood shooting

A person was killed and another wounded early Wednesday in an Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 3:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Marquette Road and found two men shot, Chicago police said.
Rayquain Murrell, 21, was shot multiple times in the torso and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died the next day, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
A second man, 20, was shot in the thigh and taken to to the same hospital in good condition, officials said.
A witness told officers the men were shot by a gunman in a red SUV.
No one was in custody Saturday.
