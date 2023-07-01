The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 1, 2023
Crime News Chicago

1 killed, 1 wounded in Englewood shooting

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 3:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Marquette Road and found Rayquain Murrell and another man shot.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 killed, 1 wounded in Englewood shooting
Crime scene tape.

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting June 28, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A person was killed and another wounded early Wednesday in an Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 3:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Marquette Road and found two men shot, Chicago police said.

Rayquain Murrell, 21, was shot multiple times in the torso and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died the next day, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A second man, 20, was shot in the thigh and taken to to the same hospital in good condition, officials said.

A witness told officers the men were shot by a gunman in a red SUV.

No one was in custody Saturday.

Next Up In Crime
Winnetka man faces up to a year in prison for price gouging N95 masks early in pandemic
16-year-old boy wounded in West Englewood shooting
2 teens shot in Grand Crossing
1 killed, 3 wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting
Man, 26, shot during fight in River North
Man killed in West Englewood shooting
The Latest
1507537870.jpg
NASCAR In Chicago
Denny Hamlin wins pole for Grant Park 220
Hamlin’s time of 89.557 MPH topped the field for the fastest lap in qualifying for Sunday’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race.
By John Silver
 
Racing fans pose for pictures at the free NASCAR Village in Butler Field for NASCAR Chicago Street Race festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago.
NASCAR In Chicago
NASCAR fans — and other spectacle seekers — take in the ‘free experience’ outside Chicago Street Race course
Fans streamed through Butler Field on Saturday to pose with race cars and buy merchandise before NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race.
By David Struett
 
Kristin and Duane Tabinski
NASCAR In Chicago
Family of audio specialist electrocuted at NASCAR course ‘still waiting for answers’
Duane Tabinski, 53, had been hired to produce audio for “pre-race celebrations” at Chicago’s NASCAR race this weekend when he died of after contacting electrical wires, according to autopsy results. He’s survived by his wife, five children and seven grandchildren.
By Violet Miller
 
JC Brooks performs in concert at the NASCAR Chicago festival on Saturday afternoon.&nbsp;
NASCAR In Chicago
JC Brooks Band kicks off NASCAR Chicago concert series on day 1 of street racing extravaganza
In addition to the street races, the event has a short lineup of music performances planned for both days, kicking off Saturday with the only local Chicago act of the weekend, the dynamic indie-soul troupe The JC Brooks Band.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Former Kraken forward Ryan Donato signed with the Blackhawks on Saturday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks sign forward Ryan Donato as free agency opens
Donato signed a two-year contract Saturday with a $2 million salary-cap hit after producing 27 points in 71 games for the Kraken last season.
By Ben Pope
 