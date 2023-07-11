Girl, 16, and woman wounded in South Shore shooting

A 16-year-old girl and a woman were wounded in a shooting Monday night in South Shore.
Just before 10 p.m., they were in the 7100 block of South Yates Boulevard when two people shot them and ran, Chicago police said.
The girl was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
The woman, 32, was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
