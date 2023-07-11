The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Girl, 16, and woman wounded in South Shore shooting

The girl was listed in critical condition, and the woman, 32, was in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.

Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old girl and a woman were wounded in a shooting Monday night in South Shore.

Just before 10 p.m., they were in the 7100 block of South Yates Boulevard when two people shot them and ran, Chicago police said.

The girl was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The woman, 32, was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

