Suspect charged in shooting of 9-year-old boy celebrating his grandmother’s birthday in Franklin Park

A man was charged in the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy who was celebrating his grandmother’s birthday in Franklin Park.

Javier Murillo of Melrose Park was charged with first-degree murder, Franklin Park police said.

The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Elder Lane. Police said there was a “disturbance” in an alley, and someone in a passing car fired four to six shots.

Ulysses Campos was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Murillo, 37, will be transferred to the 4th District Maybrook Court House, where he will have a bond hearing, officials said.

“This was a very tragic and sad event, and our prayers go out to the family of Ulysses,” Michael Witz, director of the Franklin Park Police Department, said in a press release.

“This was completely random,” Karina Cazares, Ulysses’ cousin, said. “We were celebrating my grandma’s 70th birthday in the backyard and someone chose to open fire at a group of kids, none of [whom] are gang-related or gang-affiliated.”

In a statement to the Sun-Times, his family described Ulysses as “extremely loving, full-hearted, compassionate and easy to approach.”

