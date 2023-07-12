Police warn residents of recent armed robberies on North Side
Three males between 19 to 25 in a black SUV demand belongings at gunpoint, police said. In some instances, the gunmen demanded the victim unlock their phones or provide their passcodes before fleeing the scene.
Chicago police are warning residents of a string of recent armed robberies on the North Side.
In the robberies, three armed African-American males between 19 and 25 approach people in a black SUV and demand belongings, police said. In some instances, the gunmen demanded people unlock their phones or provide their passcodes before fleeing the scene.
The robberies occurred in the: 2000 block of North Damen Avenue on July 10 around 6:25 a.m.; 3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue on July 11 around 4:55 a.m.; 5300 block of North Elston Avenue on July 11 around 5:19 a.m.; 4900 block of North Elston Avenue on July 11 around 5:04 a.m.
Police encourage residents to pay attention to people loitering in the area and ensure that surveillance cameras are functional.
Anyone with information on the robberies should call (312) 746-7394.