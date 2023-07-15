15-year-old boy shot in Chicago Lawn

A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.
The teenager was in an alley about 4:35 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Troy Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the thigh, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
Chicago man who stole prized photo from Nancy Pelosi’s office during Capitol riot gets more than four years in prison
Fatal shooting of Karina Gonzalez highlights difficulty of seizing guns from spouse accused of abuse
The Latest
Stroman turned in another vintage effort on Saturday, pitching three-hit, one-run ball over six innings to earn his 10th win as the Cubs beat the Red Sox 10-4 before 40,224 at Wrigley Field.
The 10th annual music and food festival, which runs through Sunday, offers a wide array of barbecue and live performances.
It remains in effect statewide through Sunday night.
The Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, is to be formally introduced Sunday at the coalition’s annual convention.
Voters supported the firing by a large margin, despite Fitzgerald’s claims that he was unaware of the alleged hazing in his program that an independent investigation found likely to have occurred.