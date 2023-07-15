The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Crime News Chicago

15-year-old boy shot in Chicago Lawn

The boy was in an alley when he was shot in the thigh.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 15-year-old boy shot in Chicago Lawn
A man was fatally shot Friday in Grand Crossing.

Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The teenager was in an alley about 4:35 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Troy Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the thigh, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago cops sidelined for allegedly seizing guns without making arrests, then lying about it
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after woman fatally shot inside Evergreen Park Mariano’s
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter gets a trial date
Chicago man who stole prized photo from Nancy Pelosi’s office during Capitol riot gets more than four years in prison
Fatal shooting of Karina Gonzalez highlights difficulty of seizing guns from spouse accused of abuse
Man fatally stabbed near Uptown baseball diamond
The Latest
Boston Red Sox v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman doesn’t see contract extension coming soon
Stroman turned in another vintage effort on Saturday, pitching three-hit, one-run ball over six innings to earn his 10th win as the Cubs beat the Red Sox 10-4 before 40,224 at Wrigley Field.
By Mike Clark
 
Stalls line the parking lot of the United Center during Windy City Smokeout outside the United Center, Saturday, July 15, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Entertainment and Culture
Windy City Smokeout brings together BBQ lovers and country music fans
The 10th annual music and food festival, which runs through Sunday, offers a wide array of barbecue and live performances.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
This is how the Chicago skyline looked June 27, when the city had the worst air quality among big cities worldwide as a result of wildfire smoke blown in from Canada.
Environment
Chicago under air quality alert all weekend as Canadian wildfire smoke again blows into Illinois
It remains in effect statewide through Sunday night.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. at a 1984-1988 presidential campaign reunion reception on Friday at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Community Hall on the South Side.
Politics
Rev. Jesse Jackson will be succeeded by Dallas pastor as head of Rainbow PUSH
The Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, is to be formally introduced Sunday at the coalition’s annual convention.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Indiana State v Northwestern
Sports
Polling Place: Did Northwestern do the right thing in firing football coach Pat Fitzgerald?
Voters supported the firing by a large margin, despite Fitzgerald’s claims that he was unaware of the alleged hazing in his program that an independent investigation found likely to have occurred.
By Steve Greenberg
 