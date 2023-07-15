Man stabbed to death in Uptown

A man was fatally stabbed Saturday night in Uptown.
The attack happened about 7:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road, according to Chicago police.
The victim, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with multiple stab wounds and later died, police said.
Detectives are investigating.
The Latest
“The general manager job became a lot more strategic, and we needed a full-time person to focus on it,’’ Engelbert said. ‘‘But, again, it’s up to the owners to decide what the structure is because we still have it together in some places.”
“Adversity is a real thing, but to not put your head down or quit says a lot,” Copper said.
The 59-year-old was killed Saturday in the in the 5000 block of South Talman Avenue.
Several White Sox could be dealt before Aug. 1 trade deadline
In the Cubs’ 10-4 victory Saturday against the Red Sox, Bellinger hit his eighth career grand slam for his third home run in two days and finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBI.