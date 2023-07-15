The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man stabbed to death in Uptown

The man was stabbed multiple times Saturday evening in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man stabbed to death in Uptown
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally stabbed Saturday night in Uptown.

The attack happened about 7:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road, according to Chicago police.

The victim, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with multiple stab wounds and later died, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man killed in Gage Park shooting
15-year-old boy wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting
Chicago cops sidelined for allegedly seizing guns without making arrests, then lying about it
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after woman fatally shot inside Evergreen Park Mariano’s
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter gets a trial date
Chicago man who stole prized photo from Nancy Pelosi’s office during Capitol riot gets more than four years in prison
The Latest
2023 WNBA All-Star Friday
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA coaches, executives and commissioner Cathy Engelbert support separation of coach/GM positions
“The general manager job became a lot more strategic, and we needed a full-time person to focus on it,’’ Engelbert said. ‘‘But, again, it’s up to the owners to decide what the structure is because we still have it together in some places.”
By Annie Costabile
 
WNBA All-Star Practice and Media Availability
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky star Kahleah Copper’s third All-Star nod means most because of how she earned it
“Adversity is a real thing, but to not put your head down or quit says a lot,” Copper said.
By Annie Costabile
 
A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Englewood.
Crime
Man killed in Gage Park shooting
The 59-year-old was killed Saturday in the in the 5000 block of South Talman Avenue.
By Kade Heather and Sun-Times Wire
 
Kendall Graveman of the White Sox pitches against the Giants in San Francisco. (Getty Images)
White Sox
Trade chatter comes with territory for White Sox: “I’ve been through it before”
Several White Sox could be dealt before Aug. 1 trade deadline
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Screen_Shot_2023_07_15_at_3.16.19_PM.png
Cubs
Cody Bellinger’s recent surge not surprising anyone on Cubs
In the Cubs’ 10-4 victory Saturday against the Red Sox, Bellinger hit his eighth career grand slam for his third home run in two days and finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBI.
By Mike Clark
 