2 teen boys shot, 1 critically, in South Chicago

Two teenagers were shot, one critically, early Monday in the South Chicago neighborhood.
The teens, both 17, were outside just before 5 a.m. in the 8100 block of South South Shore Drive when two males approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said.
One boy was shot in the head and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The other was hit in the ankle and taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was in good condition.
No arrests were made.
