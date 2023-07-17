The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 17, 2023
2 teen boys shot, 1 critically, in South Chicago

The teens, both 17, were outside in the 8100 block of South South Shore Drive when two assailants approached them and fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The teens, both 17, were outside just before 5 a.m. in the 8100 block of South South Shore Drive when two males approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

One boy was shot in the head and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The other was hit in the ankle and taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was in good condition.

No arrests were made.

The Latest
Ten people were shot Aug. 31, 2021, in Chicago.
Crime
3 killed, 38 wounded in weekend gun violence across Chicago
Those killed included a 41-year-old woman slain in a mass shooting on the West Side, and a 32-year-old Wicker Park man who had just left the California Clipper tavern in Humboldt Park.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Look for dragon fruit during peak season, about June through October. Choose those with brightly colored skin and few, if any, brown spots.
Taste
Fire up the dragon fruit — it’s good for your health
This tropical cactus fruit traces back to Central and South America and ancient Mayan and Aztec civilizations.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
News
Grandparents charged with murder in death of 5-year-old girl in Park Forest home
Klent Elwoods, 62, called officers to his home in the 300 block of Osage Street around 10:50 p.m. last Friday and “admitted to abusing” the girl and said she was unresponsive, police said in a statement.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
more_flashing_lights.jpeg
Crime
Bolingbrook man takes own life after accidentally killing wife while cleaning gun, police say
Officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Dalton Lane for a report of gunfire around 5:45 p.m. Saturday and, while en route, were told two people may have been shot, police said in a statement.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Nurse practitioner Ilse Vega administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a West Englewood site during the pandemic.
Letters to the Editor
Nurse practitioners are essential to fill the health care gap
The number of primary care doctors is declining. A key part of the solution is advanced care providers working alongside our physician colleagues.
By Letters to the Editor
 