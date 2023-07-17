The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 17, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Mother of Ohio State University football standout slain in West Side mass shooting

Ashley Griggs, 40, was killed in a shooting on the West Side that wounded three other people. Witnesses told police the group was in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday when someone opened fire from a passing car.

By  Rosemary Sobol
 Updated  
SHARE Mother of Ohio State University football standout slain in West Side mass shooting
Ohiop.jpeg

Ashely Griggs and her son, Carnell Tate

Twitter

Ashley Griggs’ tweets were almost exclusively filled with the accomplishments of her son, a standout football player at Marist High School who became a top pick at Ohio State University.

“The wait is finally over,” she tweeted early this year as she showed off Carnell Tate’s No. 17 jersey for Ohio State.

Early Sunday morning, Griggs was killed in a shooting on the West Side that wounded three other people. Witnesses told police the group was in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard around 2 a.m. when someone opened fire from a passing car.

No arrests have been reported.

Griggs’ family said she was a key to her son’s success. “He’s just trying to take it day by day,” his cousin Paul Griggs said Monday morning.

Griggs’ mother, Angelina Griggs, sent out a statement that read, “On behalf of our entire family we will not be commenting at this time. There is an active and ongoing investigation into Ashley’s murder, and until that investigation is concluded, we will not be commenting. Thank you.”

As a freshman at Marist High School in Mount Greenwood neighborhood, Tate played eight games, had 28 receptions for 444 yards and scored five touchdowns, records show. He was listed listed as the state’s top prospect in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports.com.

“It was a dream come true to play varsity as a freshman,” said Tate, who began his youth football career as a quarterback before moving to running back, defensive back and finally receiver in eighth grade.

Tate signed a letter of intent with Ohio State in December of 2022 and enrolled in the school in January.

Tate’s father played linebacker at Alabama A&M.

Several friends and fans took also took to Twitter to grieve her loss and to comfort Tate.

The shooting happened in the Harrison police district, which has seen a 30% increase in murder over the last year, according to police data. Forty-eight people have been killed in the West Side district this year through July 9. During the same period last year, 37 had been killed.

But shootings in the district are down 4%, 150 this year compared to 156 in 2022, according to police data.

Chicago Sun-Times reporter Michael O’Brien contributed.

Next Up In Crime
2 teen boys shot, 1 critically, in South Chicago
3 killed, 38 wounded in weekend gun violence across Chicago
Grandparents charged with murder of 5-year-old granddaughter in Park Forest home
Bolingbrook man takes own life after accidentally killing wife while cleaning gun, police say
Child thrown from ride at Taste of Antioch is airlifted to hospital
1 killed, 4 wounded in West Garfield Park drive-by shooting
The Latest
_ComEd.jpeg
ComEd bribery trial
Federal judge dismisses Madigan-related bribery charge against ComEd
The dismissal means ComEd no longer faces criminal charges and avoids conviction, while others have faced prison time as a result of the investigation that targeted former state House Speaker Michael Madigan.
By Jon Seidel
 
Jon Reith caught the surprise of an unexpectedly big crappie in Plainfield.
Outdoors
A summer crappie big enough to draw a mention of palming a basketball
Jon Reith, who caught a true surprise of an allgator gar two years ago, caught the surprise of a crappe so big that he thought it was a bass to earn Fish of the Week.
By Dale Bowman
 
Joliet Catholic defensive tackle Dillan Johnson is a three-star prospect who committed to Northwestern for football and wrestling but has now switched to Wisconsin.
High School Football
Joliet Catholic star Dillan Johnson switches from Northwestern to Wisconsin
It didn’t take long for the fallout from Pat Fitzgerald’s stunning firing to spill over into Northwestern’s recruiting prospects.
By Mike Clark
 
merlin_114308150.jpg
News
The dirty air is back in Chicago — at least for Monday
The air quality was expected to improve by Tuesday.
By Stefano Esposito
 
TCT_20201211_02398_R2a.JPG
Movies and TV
Conspiracies are true in hilarious sci-fi satire ‘They Cloned Tyrone’
Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris and John Boyega bring the laughs in a mystery set in an unclear place and time.
By Richard Roeper
 