Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Suspect who shot woman, held 3 children hostage during hourslong SWAT standoff surrenders, police say

The standoff in the Hermosa neighborhood ended “peacefully,” Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Crime scene tape.

A SWAT team responded to an incident July 19, 2023 on the North Side.

Sun-Times file

A man who shot a woman and apparently held three children hostage for several hours at a Hermosa home, prompting a standoff, surrendered Wednesday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

The woman, 25, was arguing with someone she knew inside the home in the 2100 block of North Kostner Avenue when she was shot in the thigh about 11 a.m., police said.

Police, including SWAT members, responded at the scene, and that’s when a male apparently barricaded inside the home with three children and refused to come out, police said.

The woman was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was in good condition, officials said.

The situation ended peacefully sometime before 2:30 p.m. when the suspect surrendered, according to Tom Ahern, a police spokesperson.

No additional injuries were reported.

