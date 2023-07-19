The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Woman shot during argument inside Hermosa home prompting SWAT standoff

It happened Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of North Kostner Avenue, a spokesperson with the Chicago Police Department said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
A SWAT team responded to an incident July 19, 2023 on the North Side.

A woman was shot during an argument inside a home Wednesday morning, prompting a SWAT standoff in the Hermosa neighborhood.

The woman, 25, was arguing with someone she knew inside the home in the 2100 block of North Kostner Avenue when she was shot in the thigh about 11 a.m., Chicago police said.

Police, including SWAT members, responded to the scene and that’s when a male apparently barricaded inside the home and refused to come out, police said.

The woman was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was in good condition, officials said.

The situation was ongoing as of 1:45 p.m., police said.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

