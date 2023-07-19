Woman shot during argument inside Hermosa home prompting SWAT standoff
It happened Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of North Kostner Avenue, a spokesperson with the Chicago Police Department said.
A woman was shot during an argument inside a home Wednesday morning, prompting a SWAT standoff in the Hermosa neighborhood.
The woman, 25, was arguing with someone she knew inside the home in the 2100 block of North Kostner Avenue when she was shot in the thigh about 11 a.m., Chicago police said.
Police, including SWAT members, responded to the scene and that’s when a male apparently barricaded inside the home and refused to come out, police said.
The woman was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was in good condition, officials said.
The situation was ongoing as of 1:45 p.m., police said.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
Thaddeus ‘T.J.’ Jimenez, ‘Motive’ podcast subject, sentenced nearly 8 years after a shooting caught on video
Man shoots two women, one fatally, before shooting himself after argument inside Grand Crossing home: police
The Latest
Whistleblowers risk a lot by coming forward.
London calling? Pritzker gives U.K. trip update — hints Illinois in ‘final throes’ of electric vehicle deals
In a call with reporters on Wednesday, Pritzker said he is actively pursuing Illinois partnerships with electric vehicle companies and original equipment manufacturers.
Thaddeus ‘T.J.’ Jimenez, ‘Motive’ podcast subject, sentenced nearly 8 years after a shooting caught on video
Jimenez gets 12 years in prison. He gained fame when City Hall gave him a $25 million wrongful-conviction settlement. He then lavished cash on his gang in the years before the 2015 shooting, authorities say.
Man shoots two women, one fatally, before shooting himself after argument inside Grand Crossing home: police
Two women, 32 and 53, were shot multiple times in the abdomen, Chicago police said. Both women were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the younger woman died.
Northwestern football team abuse was so widespread, coach must have known, player’s attorneys allege
“We’re talking about probably hundreds, if not thousands of events of abuse, harassment or sexual assault during his tenure,” attorney Parker Stinar said at a Wednesday morning news conference.