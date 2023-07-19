10-month-old found unresponsive in Woodlawn dies

A 10-month-old girl who was found unresponsive in a Woodlawn business Wednesday afternoon has died, Chicago police said.

The girl was found inside a commercial business in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue about 1:20 p.m., police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police say there were no visible signs of trauma on the girl.

Detectives were investigating.

