10-month-old found unresponsive in Woodlawn dies
A 10-month-old girl who was found unresponsive in a Woodlawn business Wednesday afternoon has died, Chicago police said.
She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Detectives were investigating.
