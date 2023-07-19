The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
10-month-old found unresponsive in Woodlawn dies

The girl was found inside a commercial business in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue about 1:20 p.m., police said. There were no visible signs of trauma on the girl.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

A 10-month-old girl was found unresponsive Wednesday afternoon on the South Side.

Sun-Times stock photo

A 10-month-old girl who was found unresponsive in a Woodlawn business Wednesday afternoon has died, Chicago police said.

The girl was found inside a commercial business in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue about 1:20 p.m., police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police say there were no visible signs of trauma on the girl.

Detectives were investigating.

