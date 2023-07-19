The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
$50,000 reward offered for information on suspects who robbed mail carrier in River Grove

The robbery occurred about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of West Richard Street, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police say the robbers who held up a mail carrier Tuesday in River Grove fled in a silver Hyundai sedan.

Authorities are offering up to a $50,000 reward money information leading to the arrest of the robbers who held up a United States Postal Service mail carrier in west suburban River Grove on Tuesday.

The robbery occurred about 9:30 a.m. in the 8700 block of West Richard Street, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

One suspect was described as a Black male, 5 foot 6, with a thin build, USPIS said. He was wearing a light-gray hooded sweatshirt and black facial covering.

Postal inspectors believe there were four people involved in the robbery. They fled the area in a silver Hyundai sedan and were considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455. The case number is 3681116.

