The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 2, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Death of person found inside West Ridge home ruled a homicide

A female died from multiple injuries stemming from assault, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Death of person found inside West Ridge home ruled a homicide
Crime scene tape.

The death of a person found inside a home on Saturday in West Ridge was ruled a homicide.

Sun-Times file

The death of a person found inside a West Ridge home Saturday afternoon was ruled a homicide.

The person, a female, was found dead inside the home in the 6100 block of North Campbell Avenue about 5:15 p.m., Chicago police said. Her name or age weren’t immediately known.

She died from multiple injuries stemming from assault, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody Sunday.

Next Up In Crime
Man hit by car, then shot in McKinley Park parking lot
Charges pending against man who drove on Chicago NASCAR course: Police
1 killed, 2 wounded in West Elsdon shooting
Man shot, 5-year-old girl grazed by bullet in North Lawndale
1 killed, 1 wounded in Englewood shooting
Winnetka man faces up to a year in prison for price gouging N95 masks early in pandemic
The Latest
Ciaran Burns of Ireland peers under a fence at Michigan and Jackson to watch the NASCAR Chicago race.
NASCAR In Chicago
Thinking about a last-minute visit to NASCAR Chicago? Here are 5 great spots to see the race without a ticket
There are several places along the perimeter of the track where fans got a good taste of the racing spectacle without going inside.
By Dave Newbart
 
A Jeep drives through flood water on the Edens Expressway July 2, 2023.
Weather
Record-setting rainfall, flooding halt Blue, Pink Line trains; over 7,000 without power
Just after noon, O’Hare Airport had recorded 2.27 inches of rain, breaking Chicago’s previous record for July 2 of 2.06 inches set in 1982, according to the National Weather Service.
By Mohammad Samra
 
GettyImages_1500418718.jpg
Sports
Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman reveals he an All-Star
MLB expected to release full list of pitchers and reserves at 4:30 p.m. Chicago time Sunday.
By James Fegan
 
People walk to find shelter under the Paddock Club at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Chicago.
NASCAR In Chicago
Disappointed fans go with the flow as record rainfall dampens mood for Chicago’s NASCAR weekend
Race fans fled for shelter in garages and coffee shops as it rained buckets on the Chicago Street Race course — and they held out hope that the engines could still be fired up again later in the day.
By David Stuett and Ambar Colón
 
Michael Kopech landed on the injured list Sunday. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox place Michael Kopech on IL, purchase contract of reliever Bryan Shaw
Infielder Romy Gonzalez transferred from 10-day to 60-day IL
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 