15-year-old girl wounded in Belmont Cragin shooting
She was walking with several other people when someone in a black car opened fire around 12:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Drummond Place.
A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.
The girl was walking in a group on a sidewalk in the 5300 block of West Drummond Place around 12:15 a.m. when someone in a black car opened fire, Chicago police said.
She suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition, according to police.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The man got out of his car and yelled for an ambulance to move out of his way before shooting its back doors. No one was injured.
Excuses evaporate in the heat as campaigns have to reveal their second-quarter fundraising numbers in July. For Trump’s challengers, those numbers vary in ugliness.
Trump received a letter informing him he is a target of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 investigation, typically a sign of a coming indictment. The public needs to know the details of whatever role Trump played in the coup attempt.
The free room & board would ease the burden for her financially stretched family, but she fears being ‘stuck’ in a freshman dorm will hurt her social life.
The Latino legal community has built a pipeline of qualified Latinos for the judiciary. The Cook County Democratic Party should do its part and slate a Latino for a seat on state Supreme Court.