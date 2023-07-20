15-year-old girl wounded in Belmont Cragin shooting

A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The girl was walking in a group on a sidewalk in the 5300 block of West Drummond Place around 12:15 a.m. when someone in a black car opened fire, Chicago police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition, according to police.

No one was in custody.

