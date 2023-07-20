The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Crime News Chicago

15-year-old girl wounded in Belmont Cragin shooting

She was walking with several other people when someone in a black car opened fire around 12:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Drummond Place.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 15-year-old girl wounded in Belmont Cragin shooting
Crime scene evidence marker.

Sun-Times file photo

A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The girl was walking in a group on a sidewalk in the 5300 block of West Drummond Place around 12:15 a.m. when someone in a black car opened fire, Chicago police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition, according to police.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man shoots ambulance, taken into custody in Logan Square
Search warrant executed after boy was thrown from Antioch carnival ride
Boy, woman wounded in Near West Side shooting
Man shot, killed in South Deering
Man wounded in Streeterville stabbing
Tupac Shakur killing: After nearly 30 years, there’s movement in the slaying case
The Latest
police lights
Crime
Man shoots ambulance, taken into custody in Logan Square
The man got out of his car and yelled for an ambulance to move out of his way before shooting its back doors. No one was injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Florida Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis
Commentary
July has bad news for GOP presidential candidates not named Donald Trump
Excuses evaporate in the heat as campaigns have to reveal their second-quarter fundraising numbers in July. For Trump’s challengers, those numbers vary in ugliness.
By Jonah Goldberg
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event on July 8 in Las Vegas.
Editorials
Americans deserve the full truth about Trump’s role in Jan. 6 attack
Trump received a letter informing him he is a target of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 investigation, typically a sign of a coming indictment. The public needs to know the details of whatever role Trump played in the coup attempt.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Daughter balks at being RA to help pay for college
The free room & board would ease the burden for her financially stretched family, but she fears being ‘stuck’ in a freshman dorm will hurt her social life.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Illinois Supreme Court building.
Other Views
Latinos deserve a seat on Illinois Supreme Court
The Latino legal community has built a pipeline of qualified Latinos for the judiciary. The Cook County Democratic Party should do its part and slate a Latino for a seat on state Supreme Court.
By Jose Muñoz and Jennifer Crespo
 