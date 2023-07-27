Man who was found beaten to death in South Chicago apartment is identified
Authorities say Edward Henderson, 48, was found on the kitchen floor of an apartment in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue with trauma to his head on Wednesday.
A man who was found beaten to death in a South Chicago apartment early Wednesday has been identified.
About 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, Edward Henderson, 48, was found on the kitchen floor of an apartment in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue with trauma to his head, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office.
No one was in custody.
