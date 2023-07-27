The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Man who was found beaten to death in South Chicago apartment is identified

Authorities say Edward Henderson, 48, was found on the kitchen floor of an apartment in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue with trauma to his head on Wednesday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape. File photo.

A man was found beaten to death July 26, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man who was found beaten to death in a South Chicago apartment early Wednesday has been identified.

About 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, Edward Henderson, 48, was found on the kitchen floor of an apartment in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue with trauma to his head, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.

