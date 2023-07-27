The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Minnesota man charged in Villa Park train station slaying

By  Kevin Schmit
   
A Minnesota man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of a 62-year-old man last year at the Villa Park train station.

Bail was denied for Gregory Matthews, 30, during a Thursday hearing. Matthews, of St. Paul, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of robbery.

According to officials, police officers responded at approximately 7:01 p.m. on July 10, 2022, to the Villa Park train station on Ardmore Avenue. When officers arrived, they found James Kelly unconscious, lying on his back with wounds to his face and head.

Kelly was taken to a hospital for medical attention. He died on Dec. 3, 2022, as a result of complications of blunt-force injuries to his head.

