West Side man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Lincoln Park

A man was expected in court Friday, accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside the stairway of a Lincoln Park apartment earlier this month.

Reggie Brown, 31, faces three charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint and robbery for the July 8 attack in the 1900 block of North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago police announced Thursday.

About 3:30 a.m., the 28-year-old victim entered a friend's apartment when Brown allegedly pulled her into a stairway and pinned her down by her neck, according to a police report.

He told her to “shut up” and “stay quiet...shhhhh,’ the report said.

Brown then sexually assaulted the woman for about 30 minutes, according to the report.

Before fleeing, he allegedly went through her purse, but didn’t take anything, the report said.

Brown, of the 1500 block of South Drake Avenue, was arrested Wednesday and expected to appear in bond court Friday.