The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

SWAT team responds after door shot near Ogilvie Transportation Center

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Ogilvie Transportation Center, pictured in 2014.

A file photo of Ogilvie Transportation Center, in 2014. A Chicago police SWAT team was called there Saturday morning.

Sun-Times Media

A SWAT team responded to a building in the West Loop Saturday morning after someone shot a door near Ogilvie Transportation Center, according to Chicago police.

Around 9:15 a.m., a witness inside the building in the 500 block of West Madison Street found a shell casing, according to Chicago police.

Officers later learned that a person fired at a door, according to officials.

All inbound and outbound trains near the Ogilvie Transportation Center were halted Saturday morning, according to a tweet from Metra. Trains resumed running with “extensive delays due to police activity” as of 11 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no one was in custody.

