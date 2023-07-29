SWAT team responds after door shot near Ogilvie Transportation Center
Around 9:15 a.m., a witness inside the building in the 500 block of West Madison Street found a shell casing inside, according to Chicago police.
A SWAT team responded to a building in the West Loop Saturday morning after someone shot a door near Ogilvie Transportation Center, according to Chicago police.
Officers later learned that a person fired at a door, according to officials.
All inbound and outbound trains near the Ogilvie Transportation Center were halted Saturday morning, according to a tweet from Metra. Trains resumed running with “extensive delays due to police activity” as of 11 a.m.
No injuries were reported and no one was in custody.
UP-NW Inbound and outbound trains may be operating with extensive delays due to police activity. Some trains may be expressing, operating out of sequence or annulled. For your safety, stand behind the yellow line as trains approach your station.— Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) July 29, 2023