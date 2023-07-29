SWAT team responds after door shot near Ogilvie Transportation Center

A SWAT team responded to a building in the West Loop Saturday morning after someone shot a door near Ogilvie Transportation Center, according to Chicago police.

Around 9:15 a.m., a witness inside the building in the 500 block of West Madison Street found a shell casing, according to Chicago police.

Officers later learned that a person fired at a door, according to officials.

All inbound and outbound trains near the Ogilvie Transportation Center were halted Saturday morning, according to a tweet from Metra. Trains resumed running with “extensive delays due to police activity” as of 11 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no one was in custody.