The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Off-duty Chicago firefighter drowns in Lake Michigan

The firefighter was at the lakefront early Sunday with his family after his shift when he went under the water and did not resurface, authorities say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Off-duty Chicago firefighter drowns in Lake Michigan
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Sun-Times stock photo

An off-duty Chicago firefighter died while swimming in Lake Michigan early Sunday.

The firefighter was at the lakefront with his family after his work shift when he went under the water and did not resurface, the Chicago Fire Department said in a statement.

Divers searched for him and quickly found him underwater, fire officials said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“While this incident did occur off duty after his shift, we are conducting a full investigation to determine the status of this tragic loss,” Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said in a statement.

No other details were immediately available.

Next Up In Crime
Man killed, woman wounded in Rogers Park drive-by shooting
9 women shot, 1 fatally, in North Lawndale
1 killed, 2 wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
SWAT team responds after door shot near Ogilvie Transportation Center
1 killed, 4 wounded in Ford Heights shooting
Man, 61, fatally shot in Little Village
The Latest
A newly arrived immigrant (Lucrecia Ortiz) prays at the her home altar in “Port of Entry” at Albany Park Theater Project.&nbsp;
Theater
Immersive ‘Port of Entry’ opens our eyes and hearts to immigrant family experiences in Chicago
The humanity, wit and open-hearted hope instilled in the immigrant stories of this Albany Park Theater Project production shine through.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
In this photo provided by the Humane Society of Hobart, Ind., a dog suffering from heat-related illness is aided by a man inside a Road Ranger convenience store in Lake Station, Ind.
Weather
8 dogs died from extreme heat in un-airconditioned drive from O’Hare to Indiana
A Humane Society official criticized the Lake Station, Ind., police for not cooperating with her investigation and letting the driver continue on with ‘several dogs dead on the scene, and multiple failing fast.’
By John O’Connor | AP
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields throwing a pass during training camp.
Bears
Is it realistic to think the Bears’ Justin Fields can do the unthinkable — throw for 4,000 yards?
That’s his goal this season, even though he wasn’t close in 2022.
By Rick Morrissey
 
merlin_114878692.jpg
Bears
1st-and-10: Terell Smith pushing Tyrique Stevenson in rookie battle at cornerback
Stevenson, whom the Bears traded up to get in the second round of the draft (No. 56 overall), is the starter opposite Jaylon Johnson and figures to keep the job. But ‘Smitty’ has made a good first impression on coach Matt Eberflus and is getting a chance to compete.
By Mark Potash
 
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
Crime
Man killed, woman wounded in Rogers Park drive-by shooting
The two were walking about 1:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Devon Avenue when someone in a black sedan drove by and an occupant began shooting.
By Sun-Times Wire
 